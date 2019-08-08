Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 750,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after purchasing an additional 561,978 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,255,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,409,000 after purchasing an additional 396,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 356,095 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,747,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,058,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,790,000 after purchasing an additional 214,584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $54.71 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.29.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

