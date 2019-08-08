Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Purchases 6,096 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 13.9% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,545,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,240,000 after purchasing an additional 300,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,234,000 after purchasing an additional 64,829 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 402,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 44,229 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,173,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $161.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.93. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $124.90 and a 1-year high of $168.88.

