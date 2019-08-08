Hargreave Hale Aim Vct (LON:HHV) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Hargreave Hale Aim Vct PLC (LON:HHV) were down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.50 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.86), approximately 0 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.30 ($0.91).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.16. The company has a market cap of $133.98 million and a P/E ratio of -9.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. Hargreave Hale Aim Vct’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.61%.

About Hargreave Hale Aim Vct (LON:HHV)

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital company. The Company’s investment objectives include investing in a portfolio of the United Kingdom-based companies on a high risk, medium-term capital growth basis, primarily being companies, which are traded on Alternative Investment Market (AIM); maximizing distributions to shareholders from capital gains and income generated from its funds, and targeted investment in equities, which include a range of investments.

