Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give S&T (ETR:SANT) a €30.00 Price Target

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SANT. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €28.00 ($32.56).

Get S&T alerts:

Shares of S&T stock traded up €1.51 ($1.76) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €20.28 ($23.58). The stock had a trading volume of 200,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,112. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.09. S&T has a 12-month low of €15.20 ($17.67) and a 12-month high of €28.06 ($32.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25.

About S&T

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.