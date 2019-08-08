Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Shares Bought by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares comprises about 2.0% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HWBK traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,074. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $141.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.20.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

