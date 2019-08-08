HC Wainwright Downgrades Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) to Neutral

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on REXN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.58.

REXN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. 309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,613. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $10.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.34. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

