HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. HCI Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $58.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.26 million.

HCI traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,774. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $337.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.76. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

HCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

In other HCI Group news, Director Loreen M. Spencer acquired 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $39,073.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $39,073.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 52,130 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 587.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 37,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

