Head-To-Head Contrast: Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) & MGT Capital Investments (NASDAQ:MGTI)

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Acacia Research and MGT Capital Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Research 0 0 0 0 N/A MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acacia Research and MGT Capital Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Research $131.51 million 1.11 -$105.03 million N/A N/A MGT Capital Investments $2.03 million 5.79 -$23.85 million N/A N/A

MGT Capital Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acacia Research.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Acacia Research shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Acacia Research shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Acacia Research and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Research -76.22% -7.67% -6.71% MGT Capital Investments -1,876.52% -1,917.97% -431.93%

Risk & Volatility

Acacia Research has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.86, indicating that its stock price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acacia Research beats MGT Capital Investments on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation. The company owns or controls the rights to various patent portfolios, which include U.S. patents and foreign counterparts covering technologies used in a range of industries. It has executed approximately 1,560 license agreements, and approximately 200 patent portfolio licensing and enforcement programs. Acacia Research Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining operations in the Wenatchee Valley area of central Washington. At March 30, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 500 miners located in a leased facility in Quincy, Washington; and 4,200 miners located in a leased facility in Sweden, as well as operated approximately 2,100 miners in the Sweden location. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

