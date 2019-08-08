Head to Head Review: F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) versus 1st Capital Bank (NYSE:FISB)

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) and 1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares F.N.B. and 1st Capital Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F.N.B. $1.45 billion 2.53 $373.00 million $1.13 9.98 1st Capital Bank $20.92 million 4.08 $2.85 million N/A N/A

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for F.N.B. and 1st Capital Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F.N.B. 0 0 2 0 3.00 1st Capital Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

F.N.B. presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.11%. Given F.N.B.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than 1st Capital Bank.

Volatility & Risk

F.N.B. has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bank has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.7% of F.N.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of 1st Capital Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of F.N.B. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. 1st Capital Bank does not pay a dividend. F.N.B. pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares F.N.B. and 1st Capital Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F.N.B. 25.79% 8.55% 1.16% 1st Capital Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

F.N.B. beats 1st Capital Bank on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising fiduciary and brokerage, asset management, private banking, and insurance services, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 396 community banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About 1st Capital Bank

1st Capital Bank provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the central coast region of California. Its deposit products include personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. The company also offers business loans and lines of credit, such as long term loans for fixed-asset purchases and permanent working capital, asset-based lines of credit to cover accounts receivables and inventory, short term lines of credit to support short-term seasonal working capital needs or inventory purchases, equipment financing, and acquisition financing; and commercial real estate loans comprising term loans for the purchase or refinance of commercial and multi-family residential properties; and personal loans for business owners. In addition, it provides agriculture and wine industry lending products, including long or short term loans for crops, orchards, winery, and vineyard development; real estate purchases or debt refinancing; machinery and equipment purchase; and building improvements, as well as lines of credit for seasonal needs. Further, the company offers small business administration and government guaranteed lending solutions; debit cards; cash management services that include ACH origination, online wire transfer, check reconciliation, merchant card, and remote deposit capture services; and remote check scanning, remote branch deposit, online banking, telephone banking, courier, electronic bill payment, mobile banking, and remote wire request services, as well as invests in securities. It operates through full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, and San Luis Obispo, California. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Salinas, California.

