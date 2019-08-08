HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Up 5.4% This Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00007413 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $255.15 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006693 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000948 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00079915 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,393,355 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.