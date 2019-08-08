Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HP. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, August 2nd. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.62.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $687.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $45,764,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $17,491,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 960,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,392,000 after purchasing an additional 241,690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 639,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after purchasing an additional 175,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,028,000 after acquiring an additional 117,117 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

