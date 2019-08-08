Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HSIC. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,735. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $72.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 20,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $1,494,785.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,233 shares in the company, valued at $11,997,035.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $124,747.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,618.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,572,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,038,000 after purchasing an additional 161,542 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.5% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 52.0% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

