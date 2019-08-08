Henry Tayloe Stansbury Sells 5,000 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $661,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,451.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Henry Tayloe Stansbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $675,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.60, for a total value of $593,000.00.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $133.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.01 and a beta of 1.61. Coupa Software Inc has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $148.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Coupa Software from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,594,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,984,000 after purchasing an additional 387,325 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 86.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,326 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 975,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 59.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 903,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,228,000 after acquiring an additional 336,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,777,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

