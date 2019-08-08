Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, Director Lisa Banner sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $28,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 537,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 135,264 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 509,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,355,000 after acquiring an additional 120,869 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 119,188 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 83,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,264,000. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.44. 1,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $37.40.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

