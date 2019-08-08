HighPoint Resources Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for HighPoint Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of HPR opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 3.09. HighPoint Resources has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.53.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $107.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPR. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 1,314.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,292,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,176 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,953,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,636 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 67.7% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 2,931,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 88.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,236,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in HighPoint Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Starzer bought 50,000 shares of HighPoint Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth A. Wonstolen bought 15,000 shares of HighPoint Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 154,000 shares of company stock valued at $298,530 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.