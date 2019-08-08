HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading Down 1.3%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (CVE:HIVE) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39, approximately 141,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,185,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 1,850,560 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$929,721.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,359,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,822,255.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,855,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,959.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining firm. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and ZCash. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.