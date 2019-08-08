Honest (HNST) Market Cap Reaches $109,768.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Honest has a market capitalization of $109,768.00 and approximately $9,528.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. In the last seven days, Honest has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00260098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.08 or 0.01217227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00019679 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00091854 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,913,323 tokens. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.