Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.64. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HMN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.35. 1,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,023. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.83.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HMN shares. TheStreet raised Horace Mann Educators from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

