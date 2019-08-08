Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) PT Set at $20.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) has been given a $20.00 price target by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HST. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Shares of HST traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,621,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,748,945. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $21.94.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 18.32%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $55,497.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,304.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,476,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,307,000 after acquiring an additional 514,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,077,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,051,000 after acquiring an additional 858,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,245,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,979 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,520,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,242,000 after acquiring an additional 134,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245,854 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

