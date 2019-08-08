Hovde Group Lowers German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Market Perform

Hovde Group cut shares of German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GABC. BidaskClub raised German American Bancorp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

GABC opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $771.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04. German American Bancorp. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In related news, Director Chris A. Ramsey bought 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,829.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,271 shares in the company, valued at $628,401. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,802 shares of company stock valued at $85,919. 7.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 5.6% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 186,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 4.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 551,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,218,000 after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. in the first quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

