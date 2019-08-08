HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,298 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in HP were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 331.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of HP by 101.9% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,621 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 1,557.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in HP by 65.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.51. 108,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,833,175. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.40.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 232.81%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.68%.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 16,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $350,690.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,690.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 132,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,785,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,635 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,266. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.24.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

