HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 600 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HSBA. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 633 ($8.27) price objective (down previously from GBX 635 ($8.30)) on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of HSBC to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 691 ($9.03) in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 920 ($12.02) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 660.27 ($8.63).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 627.40 ($8.20) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 658.78. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 596.40 ($7.79) and a one year high of GBX 727.90 ($9.51).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.45%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

