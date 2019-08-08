HSBC’s (HSBA) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of HSBC to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 633 ($8.27) price target (down previously from GBX 635 ($8.30)) on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of HSBC to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 691 ($9.03) in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 660.27 ($8.63).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 627.40 ($8.20) on Monday. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 596.40 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 727.90 ($9.51). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 658.78. The company has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

