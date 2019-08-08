HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Stock Price Down 7.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) dropped 7.8% during trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $4.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.18, approximately 502,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 281,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 4.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 44.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 75.50% and a negative net margin of 80.03%. The business had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

