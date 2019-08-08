Huntsman Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Huntsman has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Huntsman has a payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Huntsman to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Shares of HUN traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,835,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.10. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.29.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott J. Wright bought 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.22 per share, with a total value of $100,089.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,902.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $38,020.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,469.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Huntsman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

