Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) PT Lowered to C$9.75 at GMP Securities

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at GMP Securities from C$14.00 to C$9.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. GMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s current price.

HSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.13.

Shares of HSE stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,851. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.61. Husky Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.83 and a 12-month high of C$22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Husky Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert John Peabody purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 195,213 shares in the company, valued at C$1,954,082.13.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

