HYCON Market Capitalization Achieves $12.68 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a total market cap of $12.68 million and approximately $419,097.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HYCON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00258207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.01216775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00019496 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00091632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002031 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON’s total supply is 2,992,291,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,983,016,174 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HYCON

HYCON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.