IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2,113.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,992 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.22% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $40,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IAC. Cowen set a $290.00 price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp to $321.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $273.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.22.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $8.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.63. The company had a trading volume of 49,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,933. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.74. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $158.29 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 16.05%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,332,500. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

