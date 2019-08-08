IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.15

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp (CVE:IB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 1400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.34.

IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that IBC Advanced Alloys Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

