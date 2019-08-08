ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ICE ROCK MINING token can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000641 BTC on major exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $124,989.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ICE ROCK MINING

ICE ROCK MINING’s genesis date was October 9th, 2017. ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 tokens. ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov.

ICE ROCK MINING Token Trading

ICE ROCK MINING can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICE ROCK MINING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICE ROCK MINING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICE ROCK MINING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

