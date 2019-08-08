Iconiq Lab Token (ICNQ) Price Reaches $0.0567 on Exchanges

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. Iconiq Lab Token has a total market capitalization of $218,842.00 and $51.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Iconiq Lab Token has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be bought for $0.0567 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Iconiq Lab Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00250500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.45 or 0.01228049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00019931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00094370 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab. Iconiq Lab Token’s official website is iconiqlab.com.

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconiq Lab Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconiq Lab Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconiq Lab Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconiq Lab Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.