Indago Energy (ASX:INK) Stock Price Down 19.2%

Indago Energy Ltd (ASX:INK)’s stock price traded down 19.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), 178,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 137% from the average session volume of 75,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.06).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10.

Indago Energy Company Profile (ASX:INK)

Indago Energy Limited engages in evaluating, exploring, and developing oil and gas prospects, and technologies in North America and internationally. The company offers clean oil technology that allows for the swift, clean, and treatment of heavy, asphaltenic, and paraffinic oils. As of December 31, 2017, it held interests in the Newkirk project that covered an area of 3,149 acres located in Kay and Noble Counties, Oklahoma; and the Kentucky project, which covered an area of 1,786 acres located in Butler and Warren Counties, Kentucky.

