Independent Oil & Gas’ (IOG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of Independent Oil & Gas stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 18.95 ($0.25). 5,196,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,754. Independent Oil & Gas has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 33.61 ($0.44). The firm has a market cap of $64.73 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.15.

Independent Oil & Gas Company Profile

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

