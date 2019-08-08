Independent Research Analysts Give Lanxess (ETR:LXS) a €54.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.79 ($70.69).

ETR LXS opened at €50.72 ($58.98) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.71. Lanxess has a 12 month low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 12 month high of €72.42 ($84.21). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €52.88.

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

