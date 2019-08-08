Ink Protocol (XNK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $46,606.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, CoinBene, Bancor Network and COSS. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $720,887.00 and approximately $46,606.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00259311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.69 or 0.01198481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00019179 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00090733 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001969 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,553,795 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Bancor Network, Bibox and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.