Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.23

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.23 and last traded at C$15.21, with a volume of 64193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.07.

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 520.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.57.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 340.80%.

In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$483,700.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

