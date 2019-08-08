InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ INWK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 94,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,168. The firm has a market cap of $147.28 million, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.43. InnerWorkings has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $267.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.13 million. InnerWorkings had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that InnerWorkings will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised InnerWorkings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InnerWorkings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of InnerWorkings in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

