Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Innophos from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innophos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Innophos has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

IPHS stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.14. Innophos has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $476.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Innophos had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $185.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Innophos’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Innophos will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPHS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 109,057 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 553.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 58,950 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,596,000 after buying an additional 38,309 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innophos in the first quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 164.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 47,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

