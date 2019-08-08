Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.95, but opened at $42.32. Inogen shares last traded at $44.67, with a volume of 59,201 shares.

The medical technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGN. Needham & Company LLC lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Inogen in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Inogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Inogen from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Inogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Inogen by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 35,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at $4,483,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.89. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

Inogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

