Insider Buying: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Major Shareholder Buys 1,642,300 Shares of Stock

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) major shareholder International Ltd Fosun bought 1,642,300 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $4,992,592.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMRX opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $902.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.12 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,302,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after purchasing an additional 63,423 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,709,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 28,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $18,243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 108,455 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 487.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 492,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 408,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

