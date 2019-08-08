Insider Buying: Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director Paul Howard Sutherland purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,277.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GAIA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91. Gaia Inc has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $105.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 39.00% and a negative net margin of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaia Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in Gaia by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gaia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GAIA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Gaia from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

