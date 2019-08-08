Insider Selling: 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Insider Sells $177,216.00 in Stock

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MMM opened at $163.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.53. The firm has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a one year low of $158.04 and a one year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 168,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

