Insider Selling: Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) CFO Sells 3,098 Shares of Stock

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) CFO Peter Hovenier sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $46,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,710,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Hovenier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Peter Hovenier sold 5,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $89,000.00.

Boingo Wireless stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Boingo Wireless Inc has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $35.98.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.6% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 699,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after buying an additional 24,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the second quarter valued at $325,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 26.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WIFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 target price on Boingo Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Boingo Wireless from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

