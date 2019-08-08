Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells 4,766 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $325,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 243,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,637,439. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aneel Zaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Aneel Zaman sold 523 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $38,063.94.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Aneel Zaman sold 5,136 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $325,365.60.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $71.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,786. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $580.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 109.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

