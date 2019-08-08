Insider Selling: Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO Sells 98,844 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO John W. Casella sold 98,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $4,418,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.97. 642,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 146.52% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,613,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,940 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,427,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at about $13,817,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,555,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 940.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 128,829 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.