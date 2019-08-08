Insider Selling: HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (CVE:HIVE) Insider Sells C$72,292.35 in Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (CVE:HIVE) insider Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 196,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total value of C$72,292.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,028,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,980,816.42.

Genesis Mining Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 222,500 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$73,313.75.

On Monday, July 29th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 359,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total value of C$110,823.30.

On Friday, July 26th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 108,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$36,007.20.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 220,500 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$71,772.75.

On Friday, July 19th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 27,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$12,077.10.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 431,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$169,339.90.

On Monday, July 15th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 135,500 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$60,907.25.

On Friday, July 12th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 157,500 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total value of C$73,631.25.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 286,500 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total value of C$134,196.60.

On Monday, July 8th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 204,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total value of C$98,613.60.

HIVE opened at C$0.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $102.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining firm. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and ZCash. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017.

