Insider Selling: Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $2,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mimecast alerts:

On Monday, July 22nd, Peter Bauer sold 18,750 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $908,625.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Peter Bauer sold 18,750 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $855,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Peter Bauer sold 18,750 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $878,812.50.

Shares of MIME opened at $42.89 on Thursday. Mimecast Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.71, a PEG ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 19.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 229,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after buying an additional 37,675 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth $2,587,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 182.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 31,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 936.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 88,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MIME shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Mimecast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.