Insight Chain (INB) Hits Market Capitalization of $104.16 Million

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, Insight Chain has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Insight Chain has a market cap of $104.16 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00002501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $50.98, $13.77 and $5.60.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insight Chain alerts:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00368416 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00080271 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006122 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Insight Chain Coin Profile

Insight Chain (CRYPTO:INB) is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insight Chain Coin Trading

Insight Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $10.39, $7.50, $24.68, $13.77, $51.55, $5.60, $18.94, $32.15, $50.98, $24.43 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.