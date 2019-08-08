Insights Network (INSTAR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $130,131.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $130,131.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $535.84 or 0.04482414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00042623 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000154 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001001 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

