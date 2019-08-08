Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) Announces Earnings Results

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Inspire Medical Systems updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.21. 183,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,505. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $69.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.75.

In other news, Director Joyce Erony sold 39,379 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,146,943.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $1,655,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 705,104 shares of company stock valued at $44,805,678.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

